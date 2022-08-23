Study: People who are resistant to immunotherapy can stop the progression of the disease using a new cancer treatment.

According to a recent study, a new cancer medication can stop the disease from progressing in patients who have run out of alternatives, including those who have developed an immunity to immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy, which targets and kills cancer cells via the immune system, has the potential to cause some tumours to become resistant.

According to specialists in the UK, the combination of immunotherapy with guadecitabine can overcome cancer’s resistance to the former.

The combination of pembrolizumab and guadecitabine slowed the progression of cancer in more than a third of the patients participated in the early phase 1 trial, according to results published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

According to experts at the Royal Marsden NHS foundation trust and Institute of Cancer Research, the dual approach could develop into a potent new weapon against many cancer types.

Prof. Johann de Bono, the study’s principal investigator, stated that ‘one of the most significant aspects of this trial is that we employed multiple different approaches to check for changes in the immune system, robustly indicating that it was being altered by the combo treatment.’

After receiving guadecitabine injections four days in a row every three weeks for three years, 30 out of 34 patients showed no tumour progression for 24 weeks or longer.