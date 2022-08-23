DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

This emirate in UAE to ban single-use plastic bags

Aug 23, 2022, 07:22 pm IST

Sharjah: Sharjah has decided to ban single-use plastic bags in the emirate. The emirate’s executive council issued the resolution for this.  The emirate will also introduce a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bag from October 1, 2022.

As per the resolution, the production, trading, use and import of single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate will be banned from January 1, 2024.   The executive council entrusted  the Department of Municipal Affairs  to formulate plans and policies to implement the ban.

Also Read: India flight-test Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile 

Abu Dhabi had  banned single-use plastics  from  June 1. Dubai had banned single-use plastics  from  July 1.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 23, 2022, 07:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button