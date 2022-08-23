This emirate in UAE to ban single-use plastic bags

Sharjah: Sharjah has decided to ban single-use plastic bags in the emirate. The emirate’s executive council issued the resolution for this. The emirate will also introduce a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bag from October 1, 2022.

As per the resolution, the production, trading, use and import of single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate will be banned from January 1, 2024. The executive council entrusted the Department of Municipal Affairs to formulate plans and policies to implement the ban.

Abu Dhabi had banned single-use plastics from June 1. Dubai had banned single-use plastics from July 1.