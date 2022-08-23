Within six hours, four earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir!

On Tuesday, four earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir in less than eight hours. According to officials, there was no loss of life or property damage. The epicentre of the 2.20 a.m. earthquake was 61 kilometres east of Katra in Jammu region, they said.

The quake struck at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to officials. At 3.21 a.m., a second earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale struck 9.5 kilometres north east of Doda in the Jammu region. The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 kilometres at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east.

They reported a third 2.8 magnitude earthquake 29 kilometres east of Udhampur in the Jammu region at 3:44 a.m. today. At a depth of 10 kilometres, the quake struck at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east. At 8.03 a.m., a 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck 26 kilometres south of Udhampur.

The quake struck at a depth of 5 kilometres at latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east. However, there were no reports of casualties or property damage, according to officials.