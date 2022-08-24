20-year-old prisoner dies after fight with inmate inside Delhi jail

A 20-year-old prisoner at Delhi’s Tihar jail passed away following an altercation with another prisoner in the barrack on Monday. No arrests have been made yet, according to the police, although an investigation has been opened.

Samir Khan (20) got head injuries during the altercation at prison No. 5. The identity of the other prisoner has not been made public by the police. As per officials, Samir was brought to the prison hospital after other detainees requested for assistance. Later, he was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

‘The whole incident is captured on CCTV cameras. Samir had no visible injuries. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. We have informed all concerned authorities and inquest proceedings will be conducted by a metropolitan magistrate’, an officer said.

According to the police, Samir was a resident of Bhalswa Dairy and was detained as a pre-trial prisoner in connection with a robbery case.

After the event, Tihar officials said they increased security in the area of the barracks. The police added that they will probe the wardens and guards at the jail for carelessness.