Bigg Boss star Sonali Phogat’s family seeks CBI to investigate into her death

The family of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has expressed concerns about her death in Goa and asked the CBI to investigate the case. On Monday night, Sonali Phogat, 42, died of suspected a heart attack. A hospital declared her dead. According Pakistani news agency PTI, a police report of ‘unnatural death’ has been made.

She died of a heart attack, but according to her sister, her family didn’t believe that. Additionally, she said Sonali Phogat ‘insinuated something’ over the phone. ‘My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem,’ Raman, her sister, spoke to ANI.

‘I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on… later, she cut the call and then didn’t pick up,’ she added.

Sonali Phogat, a group member who had been to Goa, was taken to the hospital after she complained feeling uncomfortable. Jaspal Singh, the head of the Goa police, told PTI that there was ‘no foul play,’ but that a post-mortem would figure out the exact cause as her relatives questioned the circumstances of her passing.

Sonali Phogat, a content creator, rose to fame with her TikTok videos. She made her TV anchoring debut in 2006 and joined the BJP two years later.