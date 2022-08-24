BWF World Championships 2022: India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila enter pre-quarterfinals

Tokyo: In badminton, Indian duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila entered the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles category at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022. The Indian players defeated Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round on Wednesday by ‘21-17, 21-16’.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy crashed out of the BWF World Championships 2022. They lost to Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in the second-round match in the women’s doubles category on Wednesday by ‘ 15-21, 10-21’. India’s Pooja Santosh and Sanjana Dandu also bowed out after losing to Lee So-hee and Shin Seung Chan of South Korea by ‘15-21, 7-21’ in the second round of women’s doubles.

Also Read: BWF World Championships: India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy crashes out

The BWF World Championships 2022 started in Japan from August 22 and will go on till August 28.