Coal smuggling case; Bengal IPS appears before ED

At the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in New Delhi, IPS Koteswar Rao of West Bengal appeared before the investigating officers. The ED called him in relation to an alleged coal smuggling case. When the alleged smuggling scheme allegedly took place, he was serving as the Superintendent of Police in the West Bengal district of Purulia.

In this case, the Enforcement Directorate called eight state IPS in total for interrogation. On August 22, another IPS, Gyanwant Singh, was supposed to appear before the ED, but he didn’t. He asked for an additional 15 days to appear before the ED, sources claim.

In the past, all of the officers were assigned to the coal-belt area. The enforcement directorate is now curious as to whether or not they were aware of the coal smuggling. What kind of actions were done by them if they knew about it?

In compliance with the ED’s notice, IPS Koteshwar Rao showed up today at the ED office (August 23). He is an IPS officer from the 2011 class who is employed as the SP, (HQ), ACB.