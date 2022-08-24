Follow these home remedies to prevent bloating

Bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas. Gas is the most common cause of bloating, especially after eating. Gas builds up in the digestive tract when undigested food gets broken down or when you swallow air. Everyone swallows air when they eat or drink.

One common cause of bloating is constipation. Constipation can contribute to abdominal pain and bloating. Bloating can be easily treated at home. One of the first things to do is to reduce the consumption of gas-producing foods.

Here are some foods and drinks that can reduce bloating:

1. Ginger, Honey, Lemon Tea: Ginger is one of the best spices that can be used to treat bloating. Adding honey and lemon to the mix provide a boost of flavour. Honey is healthy immunity-boosting sweetener, while lemon with vitamin C can keep your skin as well as other body functions healthy. Ginger, honey and lemon tea can be prepared with or without the use of tea leaves.

2. Chamomile Tea: Chamomile flowers offer a number of health benefits. It reduces stress and inflammation. Chamomile tea also help release trapped gas and hence provide relief from bloating.

3. Peppermint Tea: One of the most reliable remedies for bloating includes drinking a cup of herbal peppermint tea. Mint tea may have soothing effects on the intestine and may help in reducing gastric stress. It is recommended for use by patients of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

4. Bananas: The potassium in bananas helps to regulate the salt levels and reduces bloating. The high-fibre content in bananas also aids digestion.

5. Yoghurt: Rich in good bacteria and probiotics, yoghurt can help manage bloating even before it begins.

6. Fennel Tea: Fennel seeds cool the body naturally and also help the smooth functioning of the digestive system. It aides digestion of food. When boiled with water and consumed, fennel may provide anti-bloating benefits and may also help in remedying gas and cramps.