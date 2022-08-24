DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Aug 24, 2022, 04:34 pm IST

Mumbai:  The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar in the global markets weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.84 against the American currency. During trading it  then fell to 79.87, registering a decline of 4 paise over the last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 79.83, higher by  1 paisa  against the dollar.

Also Read: Sheikh Hamdan shares Dubai ruler’s candid moments with grandchildren 

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11% to 108.74. Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the Indian  capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 563.00 crore.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 24, 2022, 04:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button