DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsKeralaIndiaNEWS

Heavy rains till Aug 27; IMD issues orange alert in 4 Kerala districts

Aug 24, 2022, 08:52 am IST

 

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Kerala until August 27. This is due to a cyclonic formation over the North Eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, IMD informed that a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on August 19. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had also informed that the State is likely to see rain for this whole week.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday. Yellow alerts in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 24, 2022, 08:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button