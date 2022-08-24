Honor launches new 5G smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: China based smartphone brand, Honor launched new 5G smartphone named Honor 70 5G in Malaysia. 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Honor 70 5G is priced at MYR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 35,600). It is offered in three colours — Crystal Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 70 5G runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset equips a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, OTG, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, in-display fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.