Indian air carrier announce non-stop flights to UAE

Mumbai: India based air carrier, Vistara has announced daily non-stop direct flight service between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. The service will begin from October 1.

The airline will deploy its A320neo aircraft for the service. The flight will take off from Mumbai at 19:10hrs and arrive at Abu Dhabi at 20:40 hrs. The flight will depart from Abu-Dhabi at 21:40hrs and land in Mumbai at 02:35 hrs. Flight ticket will cost Rs 17,749 for Economy, Rs 22,949 for Premium economy, and Rs 45,949 for Business class.

Earlier the air carrier launched non-stop flights between Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Mumbai. It will operate 3 flights a week on the route. Airbus A320neo aircraft is used for this service. It also launched 5 weekly flights on the Mumbai- Bangkok route.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.