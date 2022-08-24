Kerala Govt plans to construct flow-through dams for flood control

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is planning to construct flow-through dams throughout the state for the purpose of flood control. Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine informed the Assembly on Tuesday that a state-wide study would be launched for the project.

The minister was responding to a submission seeking a solution to frequent flooding along riverbanks. Roshy Augustine said, as it was not possible to build protective structures along the major water bodies, the possibility of flood-control dams were been considered by the government.

‘A study has to be done after consultation with the Electricity minister’, the minister said. The idea, it is understood is to build small-scale dams that would be unlike reservoir dams though the possibility of power generation and irrigation purposes is also being mooted. Kerala was devastated by severe floods in 2018 and 2019 that resulted in hundreds losing their lives and thousands stranded for days awaiting rescue.