Odisha flood: IMD predicts heavy rains, Rivers likely to swell

There appears to be no instant relief for the residents of Balasore and Mayurbhanj amid the dire flood situation brought on by the Subarnarekha River, as the IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha until August 25.

Following Jharkhand’s release of water from the Galudih barrage through a number of gates, the north Odisha districts are already experiencing the wrath of flooding, with communication cut off in the Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar, and Basta blocks of the Balasore district.

Less than 83 panchayats in six blocks, totaling up to 156 villages in the Balasore district, have been affected by the flood. The District Administration evacuated more than 40 000 people of the district to 227 shelters.

Balasore Collector Dattatraya Shinde was seen appealing with people of 19 GPs in the Baliapal region to relocate to a government flood shelter while speaking to the media. For the next two days, Bhubaneswar MeT has issued an orange and yellow alert for a number of areas.

Aug 23-24 AM (Orange warning): Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Keonjhar districts are very likely to see isolated areas of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm).