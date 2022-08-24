Sheikh Hamdan shares Dubai ruler’s candid moments with grandchildren

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council shared pictures of his family holiday in England. Sheikh Hamdan shared the photos of his twins, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikh Rashid, with their grandfather, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubaion his Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Sheikh Mohammed is seen helping his granddaughter Sheikha Latifa Sheikha hold her balance as she tries to stand and playing with his grandson Rashid.

Sheikh Hamdan also shared a Nabati poem (a traditional form of poetry, which originated in the Arabian Peninsula) written by Sheikh Mohammed about the two children. In the poem, Sheikh Mohammed talks about how the two children make his life happier and more beautiful.