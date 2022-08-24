These 5 mistakes will kill your sex life

A healthy sex life is the basis of a health relationship. But several factors make sex life boring and dull. There are some habits and silly practices which kill sex life.

Here are 5 such mistakes that makes your sex life dull and boring:

Stress: Too much stress is injurious to physical and mental health. Stree can also ruing sex life. If you take too much stress about everything it can kill your sex life. The stress distracts concentration and also increases Cortisol levels. High Cortisol level suppresses testosterone and other hormone productions.

Lack of sleep: Lack of sleep makes a person tired. Thus, it will damage sexual life.

Hormone imbalance: Hormone imbalances can also damage sexual life. It reduces sexual drive and libido.

Fight with partner: If you and your partner fight way too much and it is always unhealthy, then it is obvious that your sex lives will be affected too.

Unsatisfying sex: There are times when the partner is not satisfying you. This will lead to avoiding sex.