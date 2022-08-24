UAE authority announces free PCR tests at over 200 centres

Dubai: Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) in the UAE announced that it will provide free Covid-19 PCR tests. The free PCR tests will be provided to public school students and school staff at 226 public schools across the UAE from August 25 to August 28. ESE informed that the Covid-19 screening points include 189 centres at schools in Dubai and the northern emirates and 37 centres in Abu Dhabi schools.

Students in the public schools in the country will return to school campuses for the new academic year 2022-2023 on Monday, August 29. The ESE has urged students and school staff to undergo the Covid-19 test.

Also Read: Sheikh Hamdan shares Dubai ruler’s candid moments with grandchildren

As per the guidelines issued by the authority, all students aged 12 years and over and administrative and educational staff have to produce a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of the first day of school. Periodic PCR tests after are not required. Symptomatic students, however, will need to test.