Video of 9-year-old urinating shared online; 2 booked

Two members of a housing society in Mumbai were charged for allegedly posting a video of a nine-year-old child peeing on the building’s stairway in chat groups of residents.

According to an official, anticipatory bail was granted last week in the case filed under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act to the secretary and a member of a housing society in Mulund’s eastern neighbourhood. They reportedly found CCTV footage of a nine-year-old boy peeing on the building stairway and shared the clip with resident chat groups.

An offence under the applicable POCSO Act provisions, such as posting remarks, pictures, or reports that disparage children or violate their privacy in the media, was filed after the boy’s mother reported the incident to the police. The Mulund police are probing the matter.