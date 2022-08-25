Alliance Air reduces ticket fare on this route

New Delhi: Alliance Air has decided to slash the ticket fare for flights from Kullu to Delhi and Chandigarh. The air carrier has now priced the ticket from Kullu to Delhi at to Rs 15,463. Earlier the ticket is priced between Rs 22,813 and Rs 26,121.

Ticket fare for senior citizens will be Rs 8,113 for this sector. This fare was not provided before and is now being given only for the month of August.

The ticket fare from Kullu to Chandigarh is priced at Rs 13,941. Earlier it was priced at Rs 20,871. Ticket fare for senior citizens will be Rs 7,352. This fare was not provided before and is now being given only for the month of August.

Alliance Air has recently resumed operating its flight for the New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu route. It will deploy its new ATR 42-600 aircraft for the service. Earlier the airline used its ATR 72 aircraft for the service. The ATR 42-600 aircraft being used by Alliance Air on the Delhi-Chandigarh- Kullu route is the only of its type in Asia.

The airline will operate non-stop flight from Delhi to Kullu on Sundays. On other days, flights will connect Delhi and Kullu via Chandigarh.The direct flight from Delhi will take on 6:40 AM and arrive at Bhuntar Airport on 8:00 AM on Sundays. On return, the flight will take off from Kull at 8:30 AM and reach Delhi at 9:50 AM. The Kullu-bound flight from Chandigarh will take off at 7:50 AM and arrive at the destination at 8:35 AM. The returning flight will take from 8:55 AM and reach Chandigarh at 9: 40 AM.

Alliance Air is a division of Air India Asset Holdings Private Limited.