Blue Origin will launch their subsequent space mission on August 31 without any tourists.

Blue Origin is prepared for its next launch on August 31 after launching six passengers on a quick tourist flight to space a few weeks earlier.

But this time, there won’t be any people on board. 36 scientific payloads will be launched into Low Earth Orbit by the Jeff Bezos-led business to study both what happens in space and how the space environment affects the rocket.

Launch Site One in West Texas will serve as the launch pad for the 23rd mission of the New Shepard. After a successful launch, the vehicle will have carried more than 150 commercial payloads.

This will be the fourth flight for the New Shepard program this year, the first dedicated payload flight since NS-17 in August 2021, and the ninth flight for the vehicle being used this time.

18 more payloads are supported by NASA under the Flight Opportunities programme, while two of the payloads being launched on New Shepard will fly on the outside of the New Shepard launcher for ambient exposure to the space environment.

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), the American Society for Gravitational and Space Research (ASGSR), and the SHAD Canada STEM Foundation are just a few of the STEM-focused organisations that contributed 24 payloads.