BWF World Championships 2022: India’s Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun enter quarterfinals

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun entered quarterfinals of men’s doubles event at the ongoing BWF World Championships at Tokyo. The Indian pair defeated Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore by ‘18-21, 21-15, 21-16’ in the pre-quarterfinals in just 58 minutes.

The unseeded Indian duo will face Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankeyreddy and Chirag Shetty will play in their pre-quarterfinals, while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other in an all-Indian last 16 clash.