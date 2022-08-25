BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal bows out, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter quarterfinals

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s ace player Saina Nehwal crashed out of the BWF World Championships 2022. Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals by ‘17-21, 21-16, 13-21’. This was the 8th meeting of Saina with the Thai Player. Thus the head-to-head record of the Thai player now stands at 5-3.

Meanwhile, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarterfinals. The Indian dup defeated of Jeppa Bay and Lasse Molhede of Denmark by ‘ 21-12, 21-10’ in 35 minutes. They will face Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, India’s Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun entered quarterfinals of men’s doubles event by defeating Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore by ‘18-21, 21-15, 21-16’. Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will face Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

In men’s singles, India’s HS Prannoy entered quarterfinals by defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfiansl by ‘17-21, 21-16, 21-17’ in 75 minutes.