Deputy CM of Maharashtra demands investigations into BMC financial irregularities

In the Legislative Assembly today, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, ordered a special audit of alleged irregularities in the BMC by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). This is going to be a major blow for Uddhav Thackeray’s campaigning before the next municipal corporation elections.

‘There are some specific complaints which are in such a nature that they require a special audit by CAG. The money of the people was siphoned off and the Chief Minister has directed to conduct a special audit through CAG,’ Fadnavis made this statement in the state Assembly in reply to a debate over the city’s infrastructure.

He further clarified that the investigations are not being undertaken for political reasons and that they are being ordered in order to reveal cartels that have been looting people for many years. If political retribution was the cause, we would have made the investigation publicly through a retired official or other top government authorities.

Fadnavis said that during the Covid pandemic, BMC officials established companies over night in order to win contracts. He promised that everyone involved will be investigated. The probe should also be finished in a timely way. The deputy chief minister referred to significant corruption in the richest civic group in Asia and said, ‘I would request the chief minister to investigate these complaints by a UD official.’