Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the American currency in the forex market. The positive trend in domestic equities supported the upward rally of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 79.80 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee slipped downby 3 paise to close at 79.86 against the US dollar

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.22% to 108.44. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 23.19 crore.