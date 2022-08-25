Gulf country issues new guidelines for taxis

Kuwait City: The General Directorate of Traffic in Kuwait has issued new guidelines for taxis. The authority issued new guidelines to call taxi companies and offices.

The authority instructed all call taxi companies and offices to affix a taxi permit in Arabic and English in a clear place behind the driver’s seat (on both sides) with the company’s information and the driver’s phone number. Taxis should operate the meter and light the taxi sign in the absence of passengers.

The authority also made it clear that, call taxi drivers cannot pick up passengers from the street, while both roaming and call taxis cannot pick up passengers from Kuwait International Airport. Taxis also cannot pick up passengers from highways or main roads. Taxis can only transport passengers and it is not permissible to transport goods or food.