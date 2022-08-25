Here are some DIY hacks for hair using onion

A significant aspect of self-love is hair care. Everyone has a certain degree of confidence when their hair is lush and smooth. Reduced density and receding hairlines cause poor self-esteem and excessive care about one’s appearance, which causes one to get distracted from the more significant aspects of life.

But there are several techniques to restore damaged hair. Many individuals choose to use clinical methods. However, some individuals support natural cures. An item that works wonderfully for hair is onion. Here are some ways you can use onions to improve your hair health:

Onion Juice

Onion has a lot of sulphur. It decreases hair loss by increasing the tensile strength of the hair strand. Grate an onion, then squeeze the liquid to make onion juice. Lightly massage the scalp in a circular motion. After an hour, wash your hair gently. Apply 1-2 times each week.

Onion Oil

The onion helps to strengthen the root of your hair. In a skillet, combine coconut oil and finely chopped onion. Cook the oil over a low flame until the colour changes. Once it has cooled, massage with the oil mixture.

Onion Hair Mask

Applying an onion hair mask may also help you achieve gorgeous hair. Combine lemon juice, amla powder and onion juice. Apply the paste to your hair and after 30 minutes, rinse with clean water.

Consume Onion Juice

Onion juice not only works wonderfully when applied topically but also when consumed. Separate the juice from the residual pulp after grinding the onion in a mixer. Drink it after adding lemon juice to it. You will be able to strengthen your immunity while also getting better-looking hair.

Onion Aloe vera Gel

An onion hair pack is a fantastic treatment for hair damage. Aloe vera gel, 3–4 drops of tea tree oil, and onion paste should be added to prepare it. Make a hair pack by thoroughly combining them. Apply it to your hair, then rinse it off after 30 minutes.