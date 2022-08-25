Indian Railways cancels, diverts trains to these states: Full list

New Delhi: The Northeast Frontier Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel and divert some trains going to northeastern states. The trains were cancelled due to doubling of the railways line. The railway line is being doubled at New Bongaigaon, Bongaigaon, Chaprakata and Bijni stations. Also, the authority is carrying out Pre-Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking work in the New Bongaigaon-Bijni section.

The national transporter informed that a traffic block is being taken until August 30 on the Rangiya Division. Due to this, the movement of the following trains will be temporarily affected:-

These trains will remain cancelled:

Train No. 15934 Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express will remain cancelled on August 26.

Train No. 15933 New Tinsukia-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled on August 30.

Train No. 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express will remain cancelled on August 28.

Train No. 15903 Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express will remain cancelled on September 2.

Trains to be diverted:

Train No. 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will operate via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from August 24 to August 29.

Train No. 20504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will start its journey on August 24, 26, 27 and 29 via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya.

Train No. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminus-Kamakhya NE Express will travel via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from August 27 to August 29. This train will not stop at Barpeta Road and Rangiya stations.

Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will start its journey via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from August 25 to August 29.

Train No. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express will start its journey via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya on August 25, 27 and 28.

Train No. 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal NE will run via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya on August 28 and August 29. This train will not stop at Rangiya and Barpeta Road stations.

Train No. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Express will be stopped at Katihar and Alipurduar divisions for 140 to 200 minutes en route.

Rescheduled trains:

The timing of Train No. 12505 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal NE Express, which will start its journey from August 25 to 27, will be rescheduled.