Indian Railways cancels service of 10 AC local trains

Mumbai: The Central Zone of the Indian Railways has temporarily suspended the service of 10 AC local trains services. The services were suspended due to passengers protest.

The national transporter introduced 10 AC local trains in Mumbai on last Friday, 19 August. These 10 AC services will now run as non-AC ones with existing schedule.

Earlier on Wednesday, passengers staged a protest against the Railways at Badlapur, a distant suburb of Mumbai. On last Friday, hundreds of passengers had squatted on railway tracks near Kalwa station in Thane district, blocking the path of an empty AC local train for 20 minutes.

Passengers demanded the resumption of non-air conditioned suburban trains. The passengers claim that very few people afford to travel by AC trains and due to lesser non-AC trains crowd in the non-AC trains is increasing.