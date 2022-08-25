DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways cancels service of 10 AC local trains

Aug 25, 2022, 09:32 pm IST

Mumbai:  The Central Zone of the Indian Railways has temporarily suspended the service of 10 AC local trains services. The services were suspended due to passengers protest.

The national transporter introduced 10 AC local trains in Mumbai on last Friday, 19 August. These 10 AC services will  now run as non-AC ones with existing schedule.

Also Read: Gulf country allows children of illegal residents to enroll in schools 

Earlier on Wednesday, passengers  staged  a protest  against the Railways at Badlapur, a distant suburb of Mumbai. On last Friday, hundreds of passengers had squatted on railway tracks near Kalwa station in Thane district, blocking the path of an empty AC local train for 20 minutes.

Passengers demanded the  resumption of non-air conditioned suburban trains. The passengers claim that  very few people afford to travel by AC trains and due to lesser non-AC trains crowd in the non-AC trains is increasing.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 25, 2022, 09:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button