NASA reshares the eerie and haunting sound of a black hole.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has re-posted the eerie and menacing sound of a black hole. Actual sound waves from a supermassive black hole about 250 million light-years away are represented in the audio clip.

The Perseus galaxy cluster’s central black hole has been linked to sound since 2003, according to a prior analysis from the American space agency.

To be perceptible to human hearing, the sound waves emanating from the galaxy have been transposed up to 57 and 58 octaves.

NASA’s account, which is dedicated to exoplanets, tweeted: ‘The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel.’

‘A galaxy cluster has so much gas, we’ve picked up actual sound,’ it continued.

Since the sound was emanating from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, it was actually published this year in May. At the time, NASA had said: ‘Astronomers found that pressure waves emitted by the black hole generated ripples in the heated gas of the cluster, which might be converted into a note – one that humans cannot hear around 57 octaves below middle C.’