New statistics demonstrate that Pfizer’s Covid vaccination is 73.2% effective in children under the age of 5.

Based on data demonstrating that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine produced an immunological response comparable to that seen in older age groups, the vaccine was authorised for use in children under the age of five in June.

The study’s 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases from an early analysis revealed a vaccination effectiveness of 80.3%. Experts cautioned, however, that the research was preliminary because there were few symptomatic cases.

In comparison to 21 cases among those who received a placebo, the updated data indicated 13 children had Covid at least seven days after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

According to newly released data from the firms, the vaccination was 73.2% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years.

The Omicron BA.2 variation, which predominated in March and April when the study was conducted, was responsible for the majority of instances.

The businesses on Monday requested that the bivalent vaccination be approved for use in the United States as a booster shot for those 12 and older.

The Omicron adapted vaccination paediatric trial, according to Pfizer, will start in the fall. Pfizer said it will work with regulators to identify what information is required for authorization.