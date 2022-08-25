State government hikes petrol diesel prices

Shillong: The Meghalaya government hiked petrol and diesel prices. The state government decided to increase the tax imposed on petroleum fuels. State taxation minister James PK Sangma announced this.

The state government decided to hike the eax imposed on petrol to 13.50% or Rs 12.50 per litre, whichever is higher. At present, the tax is 13.5% or Rs 11 per litre whichever is higher. The tax on diesel was 5% or Rs 4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been hiked to 5% or Rs 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher.

Thus the price of petrol surged to Rs 95.1 per litre in Byrnihat and Rs 96.83 in Shillong. Price of diesel is at Rs 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and Rs 84.72 per litre in Shillong.