The Perseverance rover approaches Enchanted Lake in its search for signs of prehistoric life on Mars.

The Perseverance rover has its sights set on the Enchanted Lake in the Jazero crater after successfully collecting 12 samples from the Martian surface.

Since the rover’s landing on the Red Planet, the lake has been a top science target. It is a sedimentary outcrop southwest of the rover’s present site.

The journey to the magical lake will start in a few days, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which managed the rover on Mars. It will conclude in September. The ‘Wildcat Ridge’ of the crater, which is thought to be the site of an ancient lake on the planet, is where the rover is right now.

Engineers at JPL will continue to evaluate the foreign object debris that has been found in one of the rover’s coring bits while the rover travels to its new site. According to JPL, ‘the rover team feels comfortable moving forward due to progress achieved in its FOD analysis.’

The Enchanted Lake, which takes its name from a location in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, is about to be reached by the rover. The delta produced when a Martian river and a crater lake met billions of years ago is a fan-shaped assemblage of boulders and sediment along the western side of Jezero Crater.