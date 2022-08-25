Uttar Pradesh police to arrest Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhury

Sapna Choudhury, a well-known dancer from Haryana, is set to be detained in a fraud case by the Lucknow police in Uttar Pradesh. A team of Lucknow police has been sent to Haryana to nab the absconding dancer.

Police authorities said that Sapna Choudhury has an arrest warrant out for her because she failed to appear in court for a case of fraud. The Haryanvi dancer was sued by the producers of a show in Lucknow for failing to appear despite receiving payment in advance. The organisers said that since Dancer Sapna failed to show up, they had incurred significant losses.

Sapna was charged with defrauding the show’s organisers in a complaint that was filed against her at the Ashiyana police station in Lucknow. Sapna Choudhury had been given an arrest order by the district court of Lucknow, and on May 10 she showed up and obtained bail.

On Monday, August 22, the next hearing in the matter was scheduled, but neither Sapna showed up nor did she file a request for a waiver of attendance. Following this, the court ordered the district police to summon Choudhury and issued an arrest warrant for her.