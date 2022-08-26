34 years in Bollywood: Salman Khan unveils new title, first look of next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ | See post

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday unveiled the title and first look of his next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ as he completed 34 years in the entertainment industry. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a reel video which he captioned, ‘#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan’

In the video, the actor shared a heartfelt note about his 34 years long journey. It read, ’34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which has now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it, Salman Khan’. The first look showcases the actor in long hair and cool black sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Recently the actor dropped a picture on his Instagram from his Leh Ladakh schedule, in which he could be seen posing with a long hair. Soon after Salman shared the reel video, fans swamped the comment section and expressed their excitement for his upcoming film. The official release date of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is still awaited. Apparently, earlier the film was titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ but the makers opted to change the title of the film and now on the occasion of Salman’s 34 years in Bollywood, the makers of the film have unveiled the new title.

Salman began his acting career with a supporting role in the 1988 released family entertainer film ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’, and later on was introduced as the lead actor in director Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. Meanwhile, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has ‘Kick 2’ along with Jacqueline Fernandez.