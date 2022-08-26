Asia Cup 2022: Dubai police issues full list of banned items and guidelines for spectators

Dubai: Dubai police has issued guidelines for spectators coming for watching upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The authority also issued a full list of banned items in the stadiums.
Dubai will be hosting the 2022 edition of Asia Cup cricket. 10 of the 13 matches will be held in Dubai from August 27 to September 11. The India-Pakistan match will be held in Dubai on August 28.
The 16-day tournament kicks off this Saturday, August 27. Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium. Final will be held in September 11 in Dubai.
Guidelines to be followed:
Gates will open three hours before the match
Valid ticket required for entry
No re-entry allowed
Those aged 4 and over need a ticket
Stadium management reserves the right to entry
Dedicated parking is available
Random/haphazard parking is not allowed
The police also announced that the following items/activities are not allowed:
Remote-controlled devices
Animals
Glass
Filming or flash photography
Illegal or toxic substances
Radio communication devices or power banks
Selfie sticks or umbrellas
Sharp objects
Firecrackers or flares
Lasers
Outside food or drinks
Political flags and banners
Bikes, skateboards and scooters
Smoking
