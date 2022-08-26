Asia Cup 2022: Dubai police issues full list of banned items and guidelines for spectators

Dubai: Dubai police has issued guidelines for spectators coming for watching upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The authority also issued a full list of banned items in the stadiums.

Dubai will be hosting the 2022 edition of Asia Cup cricket. 10 of the 13 matches will be held in Dubai from August 27 to September 11. The India-Pakistan match will be held in Dubai on August 28.

The 16-day tournament kicks off this Saturday, August 27. Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium. Final will be held in September 11 in Dubai.

Guidelines to be followed:

Gates will open three hours before the match

Valid ticket required for entry

No re-entry allowed

Those aged 4 and over need a ticket

Stadium management reserves the right to entry

Dedicated parking is available

Random/haphazard parking is not allowed

The police also announced that the following items/activities are not allowed:

Remote-controlled devices

Animals

Glass

Filming or flash photography

Illegal or toxic substances

Radio communication devices or power banks

Selfie sticks or umbrellas

Sharp objects

Firecrackers or flares

Lasers

Outside food or drinks

Political flags and banners

Bikes, skateboards and scooters

Smoking