Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule, timings and venues

Dubai: The Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 in Dubai. Matches will be held in two venues – Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The cricket event was earlier scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka. It was shifted to the UAE due to the economic crisis in the island nation.

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the opening match in Dubai. India will face Pakistan on August 28.

Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. 6 teams are participating in the event. They will be divided into 2 groups at the start. In their respective groups, the teams will be playing each other once. The top 2 teams from both the groups will then advance to the Super 4s, where all the 4 teams will be playing once against each other. The top 2 teams from the Super 4s will advance to the final that is scheduled to take place on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Date, Timings And Venues:

Group Phase:

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, August 27, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs Pakistan, August 28, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, August 30, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

India vs Hong Kong, August 31, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 1, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, September 2, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Super 4 Phase:

B1 vs B2, September 3, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

A1 vs A2, September 4, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B1, September 6, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B2, September 7, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B2, September 8, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B1, September 9, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final:

1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, September 11, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai