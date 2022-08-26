BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy crashes out

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy crashed out from the men’s singles event at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 held in Tokyo. He lost to Jun Peng Zhao of China in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Friday by ‘ 21-19, 6-21, 18-21′.

Prannoy entered the quarterfinals by defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen by ’17-21, 21-16, 21-17’.

Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have entered the semifinals of men’s doubles event. They defeated world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday by ‘24-22, 15-21, 21-14’ in 75 minutes. The Indian duo has thus assured the country a medal in the event.