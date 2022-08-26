Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal slipped down in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,120, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4765, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, the price of precious metal gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram. In the last two days, gold price appreciated by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 59 or 0.11% at Rs 51,643 per 10 gram. Silver futures were up Rs 74 or 0.13% at Rs 55,463 per kg.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

In the international market, Price of spot gold edged 0.2% lower at $1,755.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,769.2.