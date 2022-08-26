Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in domestic equities supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 79.87 against the dollar. During trading, it then reached at 79.86, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee declined by 6 paise to close at 79.92 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, advanced 0.05% to 108.51. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 369.06 crore.