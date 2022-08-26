Indian Railways adds additional coaches in trains to these states

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add additional coaches in trains going to Rajasthan, New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken to clear the heavy rush of passengers.

Additional coaches will be added to 4 pairs of trains that operate from Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaipur, Indore, and Delhi. With the additional coaches on these trains, the waiting list will be reduced and more berths will be available to the passengers.

Temporary increase of 1 Second Ordinary Class coach in Train no. 14801/14802 Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur from August 26 to September 10 in Jodhpur and from August 29 to September 13 in Indore.

Temporary increase of 1 Second Ordinary Class coach in Train no. 12465/12466 Indore-Jodhpur-Indore from August 27 to September 11 in Indore and from August 28 to September 12 in Jodhpur.

Temporary increase of 1 First AC class coach in Train number 20487/20488 Barmer-Delhi-Barmer, from September 1 to September 29 in Barmer and from September 2 to September 30 in Delhi.

Temporary increase of 1 First AC class coach in train number 20489/20490 Barmer-Jaipur-Barmer from September 2 to September 30 in Barmer and from September 3 to October 1 in Jaipur.