Know how diabetes affects your sex life

Diabetes is a common metabolic disease. It occurs when your blood glucose – also called blood sugar – is higher than normal. It could increase the risk for several other illnesses such as cardiovascular problems, kidney failure and stroke, among others.

Several health experts claim that diabetes can also affect the sex life of men and women. ‘Diabetes can adversely affect sex life because of its effect on nerves, circulation, and hormones. Also, the stress of dealing with the a chronic disease can impair sex life. High blood sugars can affect the nerves and blood circulation and cause problems in erection,’ says , Dr Ritesh Gupta, Director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis CDOC Hospital, New Delhi.

Diabetes can lead to erectile dysfunction and a reduction in sexual desire in men. Uncontrolled diabetes may also lead to decrease in testosterone levels. The decrease in the testosterone level may lead to erectile dysfunction and low libido.

According to experts, women with diabetes can have a reduction in sexual desire. Uncontrolled sugars may cause genital infection which may hamper sexual activity. Women with diabetes are more likely to experience infections, such as thrush, cystitis, and urinary tract infections. These can all impact the ability to have or enjoy sexual intercourse.

Diabetic neuropathy, a type of nerve damage associated with diabetes, can cause sexual issues. Numbness, pain, or lack of feeling can also occur in the genitals. This can lead to erectile dysfunction (ED).