Over 34 arrested for ties with Al-Qaeda by Assam Police

According to a senior Assam police official, police in the state have arrested around 34 people associated to Al-Qaeda. DGP Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated in a media interview that ‘More than 34 people affiliated with Al-Qaeda have already been arrested. Assam Police won’t allow these kinds of conspiracies to succeed. Some Army training camps have been set up by Bangladeshis.’

The Assam DGP added that several new organisations are forming in the region and exploiting youth to spread radicalisation. ‘There are different types of groups of Madrasas in Assam. Some new groups are sprouting up and taking advantage. Conspiracy hatching from outside Assam, currently from Bangladesh and Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, influencing youth to spread radicalisation,’ said DGP BJ Mahanta.