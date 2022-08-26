People with alcohol use disorder may benefit from magic mushroom-assisted therapy, according to a study.

According to a recently published study, psilocybin-assisted treatment may aid those with alcohol use disorders in cutting back on their usage. The psilocybin compound is sometimes known as magic mushrooms or ‘shrooms.’ The psychedelic experiences that people experience after taking ‘magic mushrooms’ are caused by this drug.

Researchers recently attempted to examine the effects of psilocybin on any kind of addiction in a study that was published on Wednesday (August 24) in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

People who took two psychedelic mushroom ‘trips’ with the assistance of a psychotherapist decreased ‘their days of heavy drinking by 83% over eight months,’ according to senior study author and psychiatrist Dr. Michael Bogenschutz of the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine.

At the press briefing, 32-year-old study participant Jon Kostas said: ‘Psilocybin, in my opinion, saved my life. At the age of 16, I attended my first AA meeting. When I discovered the clinical study, I was 25 years old and considered to be ‘treatment-resistant.’ I had exhausted all possibilities.’

The percentage of heavy drinking days during a 32-week period was significantly lower in the psilocybin group than in the diphenhydramine group in the double-blind randomised clinical trial with 93 participants.

The trial’s outcomes simply demonstrated that ‘psilocybin delivered in combination with psychotherapy caused robust declines in the percentage of heavy drinking days,’ according to a summary of the findings.