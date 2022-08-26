Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ becomes embroiled in yet another legal dispute; a new case has been filed under the Copyright Act.

It appears that the issues and concerns surrounding Suriya’s movie ‘Jai Bhim’ won’t be resolved anytime soon. According to recent rumours, a fresh lawsuit has been brought against the ‘Jai Bhim’ film’s producer and director. Additionally, Chennai received the complaint this time around under the Copyright Act.

According to sources, the Chennai police received a FIR on August 25 against director TJ Gnanavel and the ‘Jai Bhim’ producers. The complainant claimed in the FIR that the film’s producers used his story but failed to honour an earlier promise to pay him a royalty.

Director TJ Gnanavel and Suriya’s production company are the defendants in the action, which was brought under the Copyright Act’s Section 63(a).

Kilanjiyappan claims that he was promised Rs. 50 lakh in royalties but never received them. He further claimed that the entire film only portrays the incident negatively and that the film exploited the victims in his lawsuit.

The new matter has not yet been addressed by Suriya and his staff.

The Madras High Court dismissed all cases brought against ‘Jai Bhim’ earlier this month. In previous instances, the filmmakers were charged with hurting the feelings of the Vanniyar community by disparaging it.