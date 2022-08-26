Two Nigerian nationals held with MD worth over 2 crore in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Thursday found a significant amount of the illicit narcotic mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs. 2.80 crores and detained two Nigerian citizens in connection with the case in Mankhurd.

On the Panvel highway, the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s ANC was tipped off about an unlawful transaction taking place close by. As a result, the police arrived at the scene and saw two individuals acting suspiciously. They were detained with possession of more than 1 kg of MD substance during the investigations and were taken into custody at approximately 3:45 pm. According to the authorities, narcotics were valued at Rs. 2,80,00,000 on the worldwide market.

ANC deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said that Ozokwesiri Onyeka Okechukwu (34) and Michael Nwabu Chukwuma (46) are the two accused. They both lived in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar neighbourhood.

The authorities are aware that the two are members of a sizable gang that buys and sells MD narcotics in and around Mumbai and is made up of additional similar Nigerian nationals. The police are trying to find the linkage to more members of the drug gang. ‘Both the accused are sent to police custody till August 30, for further inquiries in the investigation’, Nalawade added.

The Bandra Unit of the Crime Branch has filed a complaint against the two suspects in accordance with the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.