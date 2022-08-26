UAE announces flexible work hours for employees

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE announced flexible working hours for federal government employees. The decision was announced as new academic year will begin from this week.

As per the authority, federal government employees can opt for flexible working hours to support their young children during the first week of school. Employees can go late to work or leave early in order to drop off or collect their children from educational institutions. The total amount of time taken to do this should not exceed three hours per day.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The circular is in line with a 2018 resolution adopted by the UAE Cabinet that gives employees up to three hours to be part of their children’s school activities: including parent-teacher meetings, graduation ceremonies etc.