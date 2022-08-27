According to a study, drinking alcohol results in cellular alterations.

One drink permanently modifies the ‘morphology of neurons’ and brings about ‘cellular alterations,’ claims a study.

Alcohol addiction can start with just one alcohol ‘consumption episode,’ according to German researchers. Alcohol intoxication at a young age is a risk factor for the emergence of addictive behavior, according to the study.

Data showed that a single exposure to alcohol caused ‘plastic changes,’ therefore researchers looked at brain scans of mice to see if there were any ‘long-lasting abnormalities’ after drinking. Following a single overdose in mice, the researchers claimed to have discovered ‘acute and persistent molecular, cellular, and behavioural alterations.’

Similar modifications were discovered when the scientists investigated fruit flies as well. The researchers noted that ‘mice and fruit flies demonstrated greater alcohol use and alcohol relapse later in life.’

The researchers concluded that the first ‘alcohol intoxication at an early age is a critical risk factor for later alcohol intoxication’ and it plays a key role in ‘alcohol addiction.’

According to the researchers, recognising alterations that are associated to alcohol dependence is a crucial first step in comprehending how drinking can develop into ‘chronic alcohol misuse.’