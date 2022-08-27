Ashwani Kumar says, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation will trigger more exits

As the ‘deep-rooted malaise’ within the party cannot be addressed by the current dispensation, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress may lead to a number of exits, according to former Congress leader and law minister Ashwini Kumar on Friday. He anticipated that new combinations will soon replace the liberal void in the Indian polity, together with other former leaders of the Congress.

The Congress leadership was urged by Kumar to examine itself and find solutions as opposed to ‘calumnising’ the dissidents. Soon after Azad declared leaving his decades-long connection with the party, Kumar told PTI, ‘The resignation of Azad confirms yet again that under the present dispensation and in the current scheme of things, the deep-rooted malaise that afflicts the party cannot be addressed,’

‘The new but expected development will trigger more exits, which will further weaken the Congress pushing it into political irrelevance.’ The former Union minister claimed that Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation marks the end of an era for what was once known as India’s ‘grand old Party.’

But both life and politics hate a vacuum. To fill the secular and liberal void in the nation’s elections, new alliances will form. It is sad to see the destruction of the party of freedom fighters, which should have had a strong influence on the present.