BWF World Championships 2022: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win bronze medal

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles event at the ongoing BWF World Championships held in Tokyo. The Indian duo lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the semifinals today by ‘22-20, 18-21, 16-21’ in 77 minutes.

This is the second medal in the doubles category for Indian in the BWF World Championships. In 2011, 2011, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won a bronze in the women’s doubles event.

This was the sixth successive defeat against the Malaysian pair for Satwik and Chirag. Earlier this month, the Indian pair had lost to the same combination at the mixed team final of the Commonwealth Games.