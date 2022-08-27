Chiyaan Vikram in Kochi, poses for pics with actor Miya and family; Photos go viral

Kochi: South Indian Superstar Chiyaan Vikram reached Kochi on Friday for the promotion of his next release ‘Cobra’. Pics of the star with actress Miya and her family went viral on social media.

Actress Miya who played a pivotal role in ‘Cobra’ shared pics of the event on her Instagram page. In the pics, Vikram was seen carrying Miya’s baby Luca. Miya, who is known for popular Malayalam movies ‘Memories’, ‘Red Wine’, ‘Pavada’ and ‘Driving Licence’, attended the event along with her son and husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miya (@meet_miya)

Vikram took Miya’s one-year-old son Luca to the stage. Later, Miya’s husband Ashwin also joined them for a family photo. Miya and her family were all smiles while posing for photos with the Kollywood star. In the visuals of the event, Vikram was seen interacting with Miya’s son and called him ‘Cobra Baby’.

Addressing the event, Miya revealed that she was single when she joined ‘Cobra’ and completed the shooting when her son was five-months-old. Apart from Miya, Mollywood stars Roshan Mathew and ‘June’ fame Sarjano Khalid are also playing major roles in ‘Cobra’. ‘Cobra will hit the theatres on August 31.